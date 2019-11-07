the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that work on the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges has been postponed until Monday. Located just east of Salisbury on U.S. Route 24, the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges have been undergoing a replacement project since early August. Contractors from E & C Bridge, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have postponed the planned switch traffic onto the new portion of the bridges until Monday, Nov. 11.

While the bridges will remain open during the switch, traffic will be slowed significantly while the concrete traffic barriers are relocated. Due to the expected lengthy delays, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route on Wednesday, if possible. Crew members will be flagging traffic through the work zone, in addition to the current traffic signals. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph during the switch.

Once traffic is shifted to the new portion of the bridges temporary traffic signals will continue to be used to guide motorists through the work zones of both bridges with a reduced speed limit of 50 mph. Contractors plan to have the bridges open to two-way traffic by late February 2020. As with all construction, work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.