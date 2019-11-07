On Oct. 25 around 12:45 a.m. a Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported checking an eastbound car in western Livingston County on U.S. Highway 36 going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone and was unable to quickly turn around and follow the vehicle, so deputy who was a few miles east of the location was notified, according to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox.

“The second deputy then got into position and found the vehicle had already sped past his location and was traveling very fast,” Cox said. “That deputy worked at catching up and stopping the vehicle which at times was traveling over 100 mph and a speed allegedly reaching 119 mph.”.

Just inside of Linn County the deputy was able to stop the vehicle at which time the driver, Brandon Michael Westfall, 34, Louisiana, Mo., indicated he had left Bethany and was headed to Louisiana. The driver was further investigated for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Westfall was then arrested for the alleged DWI and excessive speed.

He was processed and issued citations to appear in court on Dec. 4 and was released to a responsible adult.