U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced the Department of Transportation has awarded Sullivan County a nearly $13.5 million grant for the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project.

Funds from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant will be used to relocate Highway N to below the dam and extend Highway VV to the Knob Hill Road, and to make safety improvements to Highway 5.

Blunt visited Milan in August and announced the project would get an additional $5.6 million, and last year announced the USDA invested $20 million in the project.