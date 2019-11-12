North Central Missouri College (NCMC) will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton in Cross Hall Lobby on Nov. 18., featuring state and federal-level legislators and area officials, There will be a meet and greet from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:45 a.m. with each attendee having opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. The public is invited to attend.

In attendance will be Representatives Allen Andrews, J. Eggleston, Danny Busick, Rusty Black and Dr. Jim Neely. Drew Dampf representing State Sen. Dan Hegeman, Rachel Bauer for Sen. Denny Hoskins, Joe Hegeman representing U.S. Representative Sam Graves, Brandt Schields for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Elizabeth Johnson representing U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. Also in attendance will be Brian Millner, President/CEO of the Missouri Community College Association, and Gerren McHam, representing the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

For more information about the legislative forum, please visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203.