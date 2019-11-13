It had been quite some time since a Brookfield High School senior class had a higher composite ACT score than the state average, but last year's graduating class changed that.

The class of 2019 averaged 21.1 on the test compared to the state average of 20.8. The highest possible score is a 36, and 21.1 puts Brookfield two-tenths of a point above the national average.

Science was the only of the four areas that Brookfield's most recent graduating class finished below the state average. The class posted a 20.6 compared to a state-wide 20.8.

The jump the 2019 class made in English and reading components of the test from previous classes is most dramatic. No class since 2015 had scored above a 17.5 in English, and the 2019 class posted a 21.1. Last year's class averaged a 22 in reading -- four points better than the prior two years.

Brookfield high school principal Nile Thudium said that the district put a heavy focus on increasing ACT scores, and he was overjoyed with the results.

"First, I'm not saying that one standardized test is a measure of how we do our job as a whole, but we identified that as an area where we needed significant improvement," Thudium said. "Really, we just made a concerted effort in the past about 18 months to give the students an advantage.

"Test-taking skills and how kids approach the test are things that our staff and administration are constantly learning how to improve."

Brookfield has begun offering reading seminar classes to students preparing for the ACT. Thudium said that staff and administration acknowledged that overall reading comprehension was one of the chief factors in whether or not a student would succeed on the test.

The administration also recognized a trend that was hurting students in the mathematics portion of the test. Thudium said that, after crunching the data from past tests, 43 percent of the mathematics portion was geometry, and many students taking the ACT hadn't yet reached a geometry course.

Brookfield now has four certified ACT instructors teaching preparatory courses for the test. The district has also established a core team identifying students who need to take the test and areas in which students need specific tutoring.

Brookfield superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins praised his staff and administration.

"They did a great job of identifying issues and really attacking those with some strategies to improve scores," Collins said. "Over the last couple of years, they've really taken it upon themselves to make that goal happen. I'm proud of them for those efforts, and it's important for our kids to get some scholarships and get admitted to the schools they want. Those kids deserve a tremendous amount of credit themselves. If we see a kid jump one or two points, we're happy. It's a total team effort."