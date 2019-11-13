Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the award of more than $7.8 million to 226 projects across Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson announced on Wednesday the award of more than $7.8 million to 226 projects across Missouri for customized training assistance through the Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start program.

“No matter where you go, from Hayti to Maryville or Neosho to Hannibal, businesses need workers with the skills to get the job done,” Governor Parson said. “Helping employers train new and existing workers helps them stay competitive, and that means growth for the business and for our state’s economy.”

Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said finding workers is the number one challenge facing businesses and economic developers.

“Efforts like Missouri One Start are going to unlock Missouri’s economic potential and set us apart from other states vying to attract new businesses or looking to lure our employers away from Missouri,” Dixon said on Wednesday.

Missouri One Start is a workforce development initiative included in Senate Bill 68, which was signed into law in July. The program provides eligible companies with resources to train their employees according to specific workforce needs.