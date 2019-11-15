The players and coaches behind the Missouri offense don’t have to look on social media or hear it on campus in passing.

The Tigers know that in their past three games, all road losses, the offense hasn’t been good enough. They simply haven’t pulled their weight.

After an 11-game stretch in which MU scored 30 points or more, the offense has scored 21 combined points in the past three contests.

Missouri scored 14 against a stagnant Vanderbilt team. Then, rain and other factors got the best of MU, as the Tigers left Kentucky with only a touchdown to their name.

Now, seven days after being shut out by No. 4 Georgia, the Tigers need a spark to look like the team that last exited Faurot Field five weeks ago.

Missouri returns to its home venue for a matchup against No. 11 Florida and will try to end its miserable month of out-of-town results.

MU players and coaches maintain that the collapse of momentum isn’t due to a larger, unfixable issue, saying it’s several small things that are being diagnosed and fixed.

That self-reflection is the most powerful factor in getting that sixth win of the season, the bowl-eligibility threshold for the FBS. The Tigers postseason ban is still under appeal, but the NCAA’s long-awaited decision becomes more critical with one more Tiger victory.

“You have to look in the mirror and be honest (and ask), ‘Can I do a better job?’ And not be judged by everyone else,” Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “Now that doesn’t mean you disagree with what they said. The fact of the matter is our results have been pathetic the last few weeks. I’m not looking in the mirror saying we did a great job. I’m looking in the mirror going, ‘We've got to get better. Something’s not right.’”

It doesn’t take a brilliant football mind to see that Missouri hasn’t lived up to its offensive potential away from Columbia recently.

LSU and Florida combined for 122 points against Vanderbilt. Missouri scored 14 points, and one of those touchdowns came after an interception set the Tigers up on the Commodores 4-yard line.

A Kelly Bryant screen pass to running back Tyler Badie was MU’s lone big play and score against Kentucky, rarely getting near the end zone the rest of the game.

The Tigers had only two drives against Georgia make it past midfield. One ended with a Taylor Powell interception. With freshman Connor Bazelak in the game late, Missouri couldn’t find the right play to take it over the goal line, despite three plays from within the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line.

Bryant is fully expected to return to action this week after a hamstring injury has kept him out of action since the Kentucky game.

Bryant has received medical clearance from team doctors, Tigers head coach Barry Odom said Tuesday.

“The last two weeks have been tough just trying to rehab, and you want to be out there,” Bryant said. “So just continuing to trust the process to rehab and trust what the trainers and coaches are telling me.”

Should the unlikely event of Bryant not playing again occur, Odom said Tuesday that both Bazelak and Powell would play against Florida.

“We've just got to be better,” Bryant said about the team’s quarterbacks. “We play good, the offense plays good. We don't, it's going to be a hard day at the office.

“... (We've) just got to continue to chip away and find a way. We've dropped a few as of late, so you know, we've got to get back to what we were doing early and in the middle of the season and not let what’s happened hone in on us like a dark cloud right now.”

The Missouri pass-catching trio of Kam Scott, Albert Okwuegbunam and Jalen Knox hold the top three spots in the Southeastern Conference with the highest dropped-pass rates for receivers with more than 20 targets.

Scott (20%), Okwuegbunam (17.1) and Knox (16.7) have distanced themselves from Florida’s Jacob Copeland in fourth place at 12.5%. Tigers running back Tyler Badie (11.4) is No. 8 on the list.

Yet part of that troubling statistic is the offensive line not giving its quarterback time to throw an accurate pass and the quarterback’s placement of the throw.

That also has been due to opposing defenses guarding Missouri receivers well, as the Tigers haven’t established much of a run game on the road.

“Obviously, that’s not something we enjoy,” Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo said about the losses. “We’ve been an offense the past couple years that puts points up. ... It sucks and it's a hard pill to swallow, for sure.”

Yet around MU practice, no one’s heads are down lamenting about the past. Instead, there’s plenty of hope.

“I think we’re as good as you can be,” Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister said. “Reality is we’ve gotten beat the last three weeks and we haven't played very good football, but I think the mood is good and we’re excited to get back to work today. ... We've just got to go out and prepare and try to put together our best performance against Florida.

“... It does help with everyone still being in a good mood. I think, no doubt, if you have people who are energy vampires and taking stuff away from the team, it hurts the team.”

It appears no Tiger is doubling as Dracula during the current skid, but only time will tell if Missouri can gain back the momentum it had from previous home games this season.

“I know who we are,” Odom said. “... Nobody feels sorry for us. You've go (to) work and things are not going to be handed to you, it’s not easy. There’s not anything in life worth anything that’s going to be easy. So this is another wall, this is another obstacle, this is another thing that we just continue to battle through. As soon as you give into negative noise, then you failed and don't give yourself a chance to go play your best. The hunger is still there. We’re going to go play well, we’re going to continue to prepare.

The 13-day stretch with three Missouri games to end the regular season will dictate the direction of the program moving forward.

The offense making the most of its opportunities may well dictate wins versus losses.

“I feel really good about the leadership in our locker room,” Odom said. “I feel really good about what we have going into the last three weeks. ... We’re not going to stop now. We've come too far, done too many great things to be in a position to let go of the rope, so to speak.”

