“Elf” hit movie theaters in 2003 and became one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time. It opened on Broadway in 2010 and quickly broke box office records.

Now, the hilarious story of Buddy’s journey to find his real father in New York City – and in the process restore Christmas spirit in many of the characters – comes to northeast Missouri as Kirksville High School presents its fall musical, “Elf.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. Thursday at William Matthew Middle School. It continues at 7 p.m. Friday and has shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

General admission tickets are available for $5 at Hy-Vee and the Kirksville High School office. Reserved tickets are available for $8 at the Kirksville High School office.

Remaining tickets are available at the door, but based on some time spent watching rehearsal it’s doubtful many seats would remain after word spreads of the rollicking performance under the direction of drama teacher Denise Clark and choir director Rebecca Murphy.

The story follows Buddy, a resident of the North Pole who learns he’s a human, not an elf, and that his birth father lives in New York City. So this elf-man who has spent his life living inside a world of Christmas spirit ventures to a place where candy canes and gumdrops are replaced by sidewalks and skyscrapers, meeting a father who has long lost any sense of holiday joy and has no interest in adding a new son to his family.

Senior Garrett Nichting is cast in the title role, a challenging part due to the volume of lines, to be sure, but also because of the character’s unrelenting exuberance.

“It’s so big and so emotionally beyond what normal people are, so it’s kind of a struggle to stay at that level. I think it’s a good challenge to have,” he said.

Fellow senior Jackson Jones plays Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s actual father, a businessman with little time for his current family, let alone Buddy.

“He’s so focused on work that he doesn’t spend time with his family. Hopefully his son, Buddy, can turn him the other way,” Jones said.

The film cast Will Ferrell and James Cann for these roles, and while Nichting and Jones give a nod to those outstanding actors in their portrayals, they’re also putting their own stamps on Buddy and Walter.

“I’ve tried to make it more child-like because that’s the realest form of excitement I could find,” Nichting said. “It made it easier for me to make him more child-like and be able to be more excited.”

Jones is also getting used to playing a more serious role, his previous stage experiences having been a series of funny characters.

“It wasn’t too hard to be serious for me, but it’s different and I appreciate it being different,” he said. “It’s really fun to explore different aspects of how I can act, even though it doesn’t particularly gear towards who I am as a real person.”

Brooke Adams, a senior, is cast as Jovie, a character who becomes Buddy’s love interest. It’s by far her biggest role in a high school musical.

“It’s weird to be called up (on stage) all of the time,” Adams said with a laugh. “I’m used to just sitting in the seats and not being called, not doing much, but now I’m always doing something.”

In Jovie she’s found something close to her own personality and is having a blast.

“She’s kind of similar to me in some aspects,” she said. “I really like getting to act with people who I’m really good friends with.”

Cody Broach, a junior, is stepping into a larger role, too, playing Michael, Walter’s son and Buddy’s half-brother. It’s also a role with a diminished chance of injury, which is good news for him. Broach was accidentally punched in the face three times during the KHS performance of “West Side Story.”

Michael’s character on stage is a departure from the film. Those in attendance will find that’s often the case, as the stage show is inspired by the film but doesn’t follow it exactly, either in characters or story.

Senior MaKenna Carnes is playing Emily, Walter’s wife. Somewhat aloof and immediately accepting of Buddy in the film, on stage she’s something of a detective.

“She’s the person in the show who does all the digging to find out Buddy is actually Walter’s son,” Carnes said.

Ellie Bindner, a senior who plays Hobbs’ secretary, Deb, has a much larger role than what’s seen in the film.

“In the movie she’s just kind of there. But in the show she’s more of a friend to Walter Hobbs and a friend to Buddy. She’s a happy, bubbly person who tries to make everything go smoother,” Bindner said.

Senior Tyler Self is Santa Claus, a character who not only differs from that you see in the film, but also from what’s expected of Santa in general.

“His vibe is more burned out on Christmas, as opposed to a happy, cheery Santa Claus,” Self said.

Becca Kubin, a senior, plays Matthews, a character who isn’t in the movie at all. Matthews and Chadwick are something of a “Two Stooges” pair, she said.

“We’re kind of like the clowns. We’re not very smart and we’re kind of like the comedic relief,” Kubin said.

The stage show has several different scenes from the movie and is, obviously, a musical, featuring many of the original Broadway songs.

Cast and crew alike believe it’ll be a hit with audiences, bringing something for all ages to kick off the holidays.

“It’s a really great musical and totally worth the time. It’s worth bringing your kids, too, because there’s a lot of things in there both parents and kids would like to enjoy,” Broach said.

“I think they’re going to enjoy the magic it brings from Christmas as well as the happiness it leaves you with after,” Bindner said.