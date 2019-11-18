Recent reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) include an accident that took a new Boston Man’s life and a Trenton man arrested for alleged DWI.

According to the patrol at 10:08 p.m., on Nov. 14 Matthew L Nefferdorf, 26, Chillicothe, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 east on the U.S. Highway 36 two miles southeast of Breckenridge when he hit a deer.

Nefferdorf was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

At 3:40 p.m., on U.S. Highway 63 one mile east of Excello in Macon County on Nov. 15, Michael D. Hancock, 48, Paris, failed to yield and pulled a 2000 Ford Ranger into the path of a 2010 Ford Escape driven by Brenda L. Hulett, 59, Callao. Both drivers had their seatbelts on, according to the report. Hancock was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries and Hulett was flown to the University of Missouri-Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol reported a fatality accident occurred at 6:09 p.m., on Nov. 15 on Missouri Highway 129, five miles north of Winingan when the vehicle James J. Cook was driving traveled off of the right side of the road and to an ice-covered pond and sank.

Troopers in Livingston County arrested Stephen J. Davis, 33, Trenton, at 1:52 a.m., on Nov. 17 for alleged DWI, failure to display valid registration and for having no valid insurance. Hew as taken to the Chillicothe Police Department and released.