Merle Whalen McKay, 68, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Funeral Services for Merle will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home Chapel, Devils Lake, ND, with Reverend Larry Thiele officiating. Inurnment will be in the fall of 2020. Merle was born on Feb. 20, 1951, to William “Bill” McKay and Hermenia (Rainbow) McKay. Bill McKay, son of Alphonse and Mary Jane (Adams) McKay, and Hermenia, daughter of Bernard and Carrie (White) Rainbow. Merle graduated from Oberon High School in 1970. He participated in high school basketball. Merle was an original employee of Sioux Manufacturing Corporation (SMC) and was a supervisor. He worked for SMC until his health issues made it impossible to continue. Merle cared for his mother, Hermenia McKay, for 34 years after the passing of his father. Merle loved children and loved his many nieces, nephews and stepchildren. He enjoyed his music and collected all records, 8-tracks, cassettes and lately CDs. His favorite era was the 60’s music. We will hold the precious memories we have of Merle forever in our hearts. Merle is survived by his loving family. His mother, Hermenia McKay; and sister, Ila McKay. He was preceded in death by; his father, William McKay; brothers, Carl and Virgil; grandparents, Alphonse and Mary Jane McKay and Bernard and Carrie Rainbow. Special thanks and recognition to the McKay family, the Shaw family, Delphine and Kenny McKay for assisting the family in caring for Merle during this very sad and difficult time. God bless you. Honorary Bearers will be: Jerry Jensen, Scott Chase, Cody Graywater, Erick Longie, Vincent Shaw, William Lohnes, Louis Shaw, Douglas Lohnes and Mark Shaw.