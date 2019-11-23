Mo. Rep. Sam Graves (R-6) has announced that Kirksville Regional Airport will receive federal money through the Airport Improvement Program.

The airport will receive $3.3 million to rehabilitate both a runway and a taxiway.

“Rural airports are incredibly important to the economic viability of communities across my district,” Graves said in a press release. “The Airport Improvement Program plays a vital role in maintaining the continued existence of rural airports and I’m thrilled to see Kirksville receive this important funding.”