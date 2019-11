The Kirksville Kiwanis Club welcomed fellow Kiwanian Lt. Amanda Hoscheit to speak at their Nov. 14, 2019 meeting. Hoscheit, and her husband Lt. Brian Hoscheit, are with The Salvation Army Kirksville. She presented on the history of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and this year's campaign across Kirksville. Pictured are Hoscheit (left) and Kirksville Kiwanis Club Vice President James "Jim" O'Donnell (right). [Photo submitted]