Sheep owners and meat goat owners have their own sections in the Missouri Livestock Symposium, Dec. 6-7 in Kirksville. They also gain topics on forages and stock dogs.

Concurrent sessions, from beef cattle to horses, run all day Saturday, Dec. 7, says Garry Mathes, chair of the planning committee.

Lead speaker Kenneth Andries, Kentucky State University, gives three talks on meat goats. Andries uses data to guide animal selection and newest ideas for parasite control.

Tim Evans, University of Missouri veterinarian, talks about “Perilous Pastures and Fatal Feedstuffs.” That talk focuses on meat goats. Then he’ll focus on sheep. Later in the forage section, he gives a talk focusing on beef cattle.

Zac Erwin, symposium vice chair and MU Extension livestock specialist, says the sheep section this year adds producer-led themes.

Greg Christiansen from Parker, Kan., talks on “The Greatest Opportunity in Ag: Sheep and Goats.”

Wes Moser of Lester, Iowa, tells “How We Manage and Why.” Then he talks on “Why Sheep...and What Sheep?”

Tom Damewood, Milan, Mo., gives two talks on working dogs. His topics: “Starting Farm and Ranch Stock Dogs” and “Stockmanship and Uses of Stock Dogs.” Those will interest flock owners wanting to use working dogs on livestock farms.

No fees or advance registration required. Free meals include a beef dinner 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, a governor’s style lunch offers tastes of Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture coordinates food from state commodity groups. They provide their products.

The keynote speaker Friday night is Temple Grandin, Colorado State University. Noted for animal care work, she talks on “Educating Different Kinds of Minds.”

For agenda details, go to www.MissouriLivestock.com.

All symposium events are at William Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Kirksville.

For help, call the MU Extension Center in Adair County at (660) 665-9866, or contact Mathes at (660) 341-6625 or Zac Erwin at erwinz@missouri.edu. Put “MLS” in the email subject line.





