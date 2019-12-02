Over the weekend, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) made several area arrests, including a Wheeling man for a felony warrant from Kansas.

According to online reports, troopers in Linn county arrested 18-year-old Madison M. Bushery, Sumner, for alleged DWI at 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 28. She was taken to the Linn County Jail and released, according to the report.

At 11:47 a,m., on Nov. 28 in Grundy County troopers arrested Bret D. Buswell, 57, Trenton, for two Trenton misdemeanor health and safety warrants. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

At 11:18 a.m., on Dec. 1, troopers arrested Joshua S. Knouse, 31, Wheeling, in Macon County on a felony warrant from Kansas for forgery and a second warrant from Randolph County of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Macon County Jail, according to the report.