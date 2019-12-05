The University of Missouri’s School of Visual Studies (SVS) Art on the Move (AOM) Outreach Program presents SVS student, Alex Sapaugh in Rolla on Friday for a reception at The Centre for Local Color, an exhibition hosted by Arts Rolla.

The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, and four pieces from Sapaugh's series “The Grazers” will be shown from Dec. 6 through Dec. 30. Sapaugh, a BFA candidate majoring in drawing and photography, is originally from Rolla.

The MU School of Visual Studies merges four disciplines: art, art history, film studies and digital storytelling. This program aims to graduate future generations of outstanding critical thinkers, inventive problem solvers, and makers of conscientious, well-crafted art while preparing them for professional careers in the contemporary art world.

Art on the Move offers real-life experiences for SVS students and alumni, providing hands-on professional career building opportunities by returning them to their Missouri hometowns or other Missouri communities to share their art and art careers.

The School of Visual Studies brings the academic resources of the University to communities across the state through collaborative engagements such as the Art on the Move Outreach Program that include MU students, faculty and alumni creating mutually beneficial learning outcomes with Missouri communities.

The exhibit is made available through a strategic partnership between MU School of Visual Studies, University of Missouri Extension, Arts Rolla and The Centre.