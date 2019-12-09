Events through Dec. 19

Dec. 14

Santa House and Candyland 9-11 a.m., at the Park Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Dec. 15

Trinity United Methodist Church; Free Family Movie, Brookfield: 3-5 p.m. Call 660-258-7719 for more information

Dec. 16

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center, 124 E. Ritchie St., Marceline.

Dec.17

Brookfield City Council Meeting, call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Dec. 18

House Decorating Contest - Brookfield, call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Dec.19

Hot Chocolate Bar - Brookfield YMCA, call 660-258.2388 for more information.

To list your meeting, event (church, service club, foundation, agency, personal), significant birthday or anniversary or fundraiser in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please submit your information. in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to either the Brookfield City Clerk’s office at the Brookfield City Hall, 116 Brooks Ave. the Brookfield License Office, 223 North Main St., or the Brookfield Area Growth Partnership office, 207 North Main St., or, email your event details to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.