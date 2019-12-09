A Chula woman was injured after an accident on U.S. Highway 36.

According to an online report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Courtney A. Westcott, 22, Chula, received moderate injuries after the 2006 Chevy she was driving was struck from behind by a 2007 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Cliffon A Brown, 41, Fourney, Texas, at about 1:15 p.m., on Dec. 7, four miles east of Chillicothe on U.S. Highway 36 at LIV 255.

Westcott was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts.

Troopers arrested Nathaniel B. Novotny, 33, Chillicothe, at about 1:46 p.m., on Cass County for misdemeanor Pleasant Hill Police Department warrants. According to the report, he was taken to the Belton Police Department.