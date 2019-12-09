The weekend print edition of the The Mexico Ledger will now be published Saturday rather than Friday.

The ongoing weekly print publication dates will be Wednesday and Saturday. The change from Friday to Saturday editions was made for production purposes but will also allow reporters and editors an extra day to gather news and prepare the weekend edition.

Local submissions intended for the Saturday edition must be made during business hours no later than Thursday so print pages can be designed Friday morning.

Submissions can be sent online at mexicoledger.com/submit. Readers can also contact the editor at afennewald@gatehousemedia.com.