IT’S A GIRL!!! Charlie Jayde Buckner arrived on Oct. 30 to make her home with Adam and Tauna Buckner, Browning, and sisters, Montana Skye and Grayson Avery. Maternal grandparents are Tyler and Diane Long; maternal great-grandparents are David and Linda Long, Gene and Kathy Burris. Paternal grandparents are Darren and Linda Buckner; paternal great-grandparents are Vernon and Judy Buckner.

On Thanksgiving Day the Jerry Herring family was hosted by Scott and Penny Anderson. Those in attendance were Jerry and Margaret Herring, Jerry D., Teresa and Miranda Herring, Scott and Penny Anderson, Bryce, Nikki, Brian and Jayden Link, Wayde Raymo, Misty Pesicka, Megan Herring, Sylas and Lilly Sheppard, Timothy and Monica Herring, Paul Railey, Austin, Blake and Colby Herring, Autumn Bethards, Adriana Bethards-Gatson, James Silkwood, Donald and Danelle Herring, Mel Bryant, Shannon Link, Jerry Link, Shonda, Lexi, Riley and Jordan Seifert and Jim Loyd.

Steve VanDyke spent the Thanksgiving weekend with Jean VanDyke and other relatives. On Saturday, Jean and Steve were among the guests of Mike and Sharon Fries.

David and Linda Long hosted their family at noontime on Thanksgiving Day.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, have delayed their meeting until Friday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center. Fruit bags will be prepared for veterans and shut-ins, and a 70-year pin will be presented to Katherine Duncan.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Ada Lynn O’Dell on Dec. 15; Taylor Roberts, Ted Surber on Dec. 16; Holly Hunt, Kip Shields, Emily Parks, Angela (Quick) Albertson on Dec. 17; Brennan High, Ron Holcer, Dillon (Howe) Hull, Rylee Meneely, Jim Kimbrough on Dec. 18; Amanda Meyers, Brooke Knifong, Helen Matkins on Decejmber 19; William Stone, Gabe Meneely on Dec. 20; Benjamin Jackson, Kalbie Henry on Dec. 21.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Terry and Barbara Keller, Stacy and Linda Singleton on Dec. 16; Rex and Pat Wood (50th) on Dec. 19.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Meadville varsity girls and boys basketball teams played in the Northwestern-Mendon Tournament the first week of December. Both teams brought home the 1st place trophy!