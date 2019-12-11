Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) have made several arrests in area counties, according to online arrest reports.

Heather L. Hauck, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. in Linn County on Dec. 10 for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed at the Linn County Jail and released, according to the report.

At 2:36 p.m., on Dec. 9 in Livingston County troopers also arrested Sherry L. Hicks, Maysville, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving and DWI - drugs. She was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff’s office and released.