Recently, Don Walsworth, CEO of Walsworth Publishing Company, presented a $100,000 check to Kathi Stuart, President of the Walsworth Community Center, as part of ongoing support for the community center.

On behalf of Walsworth Publishing Company, I’m pleased to provide financial support to the Walsworth Community Center by means of this $100,000 check from the Walsworth Family Charitable Foundation,” Walsworth said.

After this donation, the total donations to the Walsworth Family Charitable Foundation will be $700,000. Each year, the Foundation makes its 5% endowment distribution to the community center. To date, the community center has received $160,021.

“Our continuing financial support of the endowment will allow larger annual distributions from the Walsworth Family Charitable Foundation in the future, thus ensuring that the community center will be able to continue its mission of providing a venue where local citizens of all ages can gather to enjoy athletic and social events,” Walsworth added. “The all-volunteer members of the Board of Directors of the Walsworth Community Center represent the community with a broad spectrum of ages, occupations and talents. These dedicated men and women work hard to maintain a first-rate building that epitomizes the pride felt by everyone in Marceline.”

Each year, various activities are hosted in the building, including gun, train and toy shows, which attract people from across the nation.

“The citizens of Marceline, Bucklin, Brookfield, and other towns in and around Linn County continue to utilize this building for the city market, sporting events, wedding receptions, business meetings, faith-based gatherings, and a multitude of other worthwhile causes,” Walsworth said. “My family and I, as well as the Walsworth Publishing Company family of employees, are privileged to have the opportunity to support an ongoing project that serves so many of our friends and neighbors. Our goal is to continue the operations of the Walsworth

Community Center into perpetuity so that your and our children and grandchildren will have the same wonderful experiences here that we have enjoyed these past 14 years that the community center has been in operation.

“The Walsworth Community Center is a valuable asset to our community, enhancing both our quality of life and our image to the rest of the world, and we are proud to be able to offer our lasting support.”