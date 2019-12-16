The Kirksville High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th reunion Oct. 11-13. After participating in the KHS Homecoming Parade the class members met at the DuKum Inn.

Pictured are, first row, Ellen (Lambert) Gray, Greg Walter, Betsy (Beard) Ross, Patti (Payton) Green, Connie (Matheney) Bleything, Pete Kachulis. Second row: Janet (Price) Williams, Diane (Noe) Western, Peggy (Clark) Hanlin, Connie (Tomich) Becker, Mike McKim, LeaAnn (Broyles) Rhea, Bill Daniels, Annalou (Baldwin) Pisano, Becky (Kelly) Ebeling, Pat (Thomas) Anderson, Darlene Lile. Third row: Alan D’Souza, Karen (Galloway) Pyron, Beth (Graff) Shotts, Barb (Rollins) Adams, Susie (Feese) Lobina, Kathy (Winslow) Godfrey, Dick Weber, Frank Rosebery, Darreld Parks, Dixie (Fox) Stribling, Connie (Williams) Twaddle, Penny (Harkey) Henness, Janet (Searcy) Redman, Carole (Cline) Hammer, Ellen (Moots) Gillum. Fourth row: Wally Doty, Margaret (McClanahan) Quint, Marilyn (Leeper) Payson, David Kehrer, Rick Riley, Greg Lloyd, Bill Goring, Fred Schwaner, Harold Quint, Randy Pipes, Linda (Marshall) Brock, Judy (Motter) Forrester, Roger Gillum. Not pictured: Mike Wilson, Nick Phelps, Ray Beets, Steve Lloyd, Rick Bohon, Betty (Roderick) Bohon, Tom Jayne, Clay Phillips.

After visiting the Adair County Historical Society and touring the Kirksville High School, class members met at the Kirksville Country Club for dinner. The weekend concluded with brunch at Maxwell’s.

Pictured are, first row, Sharon (Barnes) Martin, Connie (Matheney) Bleything, Diane (Noe) Western, Ellen (Lambert) Gray, Brenda (Kemp) McClellan, Kathy (Winslow) Godfrey, Betsy (Beard) Ross, Betty (Roderick) Bohon, LeaAnn (Broyles) Rhea, Bill Daniels, Ellen (Moots) Gillum. Second row: Nick Phelps, Elaine (Powell) Wilson, Jeanne (Smith) Stegmann, Connie (Williams) Twaddle, Darlene Lile, Cathie (Wormsley) Myers, Janet (Searcy) Redman, Barb (Rollins) Adams. Third row: Susie (Feese) Lobina, Teresia (Wheeler) Harding, Becky (Kelly) Ebeling, Penny (Harkey) Henness, Carol (Cline) Hammer, Connie (Tomich) Becker, Judy (Motter) Forrester, Linda (Marshall) Brock. Fourth row: Alan D’Souza, Pat (Thomas) Anderson, AnnaLou (Baldwin) Pisano, Ray Beets. Fifth row: Peggy (Clark) Hanlin, Janet (Price) Williams, Claudine (Cody) Cable, Darreld Parks, Pete Kachulis, Dick Weber. Sixth row: Karen (Galloway) Pyron, Beth (Graff) Shotts. Seventh row: Debbie Johnson, Dixie (Fox) Stribling, Belinda (Partin) Middleton, Mark Thompson, Mike McKim. Eighth row: Patti (Payton) Green, Marilyn (Leeper) Payson, Frank Rosebery, Bill Young, Jack Fennel, Rick Riley, Clay Phillips, Randy Pipes. Ninth row: Debbie (Kneeland) McKim, Bill Goring, Roger Gillum, Greg Lloyd, Wally Doty, Rick Bohon, David Kehrer, Tom Jayne. [Photos submitted]





