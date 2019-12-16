The winter weather has created a challenge for many Missouri drivers over the last 24 hours, and it is sure to continue into tonight. Across the state, Missouri State Highway Patrol members have been busy, responding to over 2,000 calls.

‪The following totals have been shared by the MSHP for the hours between 12/15/19 to 8:00 AM 12/16/19:‬

‪2064 calls for service‬

‪666 stranded motorists‬

‪685 traffic crashes‬

‪619 non-injury crashes‬

‪66 injury crashes‬

‪4 weather related fatalities‬

‪2 non-weather related fatalities.