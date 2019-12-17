Jean VanDyke hosted her family’s Christmas brunch on Sunday, Dec. 8. Those in attendance were Kelbie and Korlan Miller, Hale; Trevor, Megan and Lane Meyers, Chillicothe; Sara VanDyke and Clayton Radcliff, Trenton; Drew and Mercedes VanDyke, Jefferson City; Steve VanDyke, Kansas City; Matt and Stephanie Smithmier and family, Parkville; Aaron and LeAnn Hankel and family, Lee Summit; Mike and Cindy VanDyke and family, Harold and Mary VanDyke, Mike and Sharon Fries, Jeff and Jordan Fries and family, Linneus.

Those from Linn County attending the Farm Bureau Convention at Margaritaville Resort, Lake of the Ozarks, Sunday, Dec. 8, through Tuesday, Dec. 10 were Dean and Blair Buswell, Philip and Heather Martin, Audrey Martin, Terrill and Dana Lane, Steve and Jill Hardy, Donald and Danelle Herring, Donna Zell, Marc, Brooke, Braxten and Breven Zell, Jennifer Norman and Katelyn Galloway.

Donald and Danelle Herring attended church services Sunday, Dec. 8, at Eldon where Donald was the guest speaker.

The 2nd District Rural Letter Carriers meeting was Saturday evening, Dec. 14, at Macon. Those from Linn County attending were Richard Thudium, Judy Cordray, Donald, Danelle and Keith Herring.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Nancy Tolson, Kennedi Fairchild, Christina Gray on Dec. 22; Rich Cooper, Jerry D. Herring, Blakely Grace Shiflett on Dec. 23; Kenny Albertson, Charly Brewer, Mike VanDyke on Dec. 24; Devin Smith, Doug Yarbrough, Nolan Kiehl, Miriam Martin, Westyn Dean Bloss, Harley Taylor Maxwell on Dec. 26; Sara VanDyke, Robert Hornsby, Jodi Meek, Bradley Taylor on Dec. 28.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Virgil and Janeta Smith on Dec. 22.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Christmas Program on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym.

Junior Class spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Meadville Community Center starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Winter Break from school starts at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2019, and continues to Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

FFA Christmas caroling is Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-4:15 p.m.

Yearbooks are on sale for $35 through Dec. 31.