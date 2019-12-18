A list of area events through Dec. 25.

Dec.19

Hot Chocolate Bar - Brookfield YMCA, call 660-258.2388 for more information.

Dec. 22

Chancel Choir Contata, Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield: 7 p.m.

Call 660-258-7719 for more information.

Free Family Movie, “The Star”: 3-5 p.m, Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield, Popcorn, cookies and drinks will be served. Call 660-258-7719 for more information.

Messiah – “Retelling of the Christmas Story”: 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield. Call 660-258-7719 for more information.

“The Christmas Story”: 6 p.m., Park Baptist Church. The event will feature the Children’s Choir, Adult Choir, Nativity Story and refreshments. Call 660-258-3391 for more information.

Gingerbread House Decorating, Brookfield Parks & Recreation, 2 p.m. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Dec. 23

Homemade Christmas Cookie Baking, 6 p.m., Brookfield Parks & Rec. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m., Park Baptist Church, Brookfield. Call 660-258-3391 for more information.

Dec. 25

Free Christmas Dinner, Park Baptist Church, Brookfield: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Reservations due before Dec 20 at 3 p.m. Call 660-258-3391 for more information

Brookfield High School has an “In-School” Calendar of Events that are published and broadcast daily on their School Channel. That informational source is called “Brookfield High School Kibbles’n Bits”. It’s promoted as “The way to keep up with the great happenings at BHS”. The Kibbles’n Bits daily informational feed can be accessed from any laptop or home computer through“docs.google.com”

