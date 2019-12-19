Winter weather hit the mid-Missouri area Sunday and into Monday. The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to 13 vehicle slide-offs, stranded motorists and crashes throughout the overnight hours. There were no reported injuries in those incidents.

One crash Sunday morning did involve non-life-threatening injuries, however, and extrication equipment was required. Officers responded at about 11:51 a.m. to a crash on East Liberty near Littleby Road. An eastbound 2008 Toyota driven by Nicholas Andrew, 36, of Jefferson City reportedly crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Buick driven by Alice Doerge, 58, of Mexico.

Extrication equipment was needed to safely remove Doerge and other vehicle occupants. Audrain Ambulance District transported Andrew, Doerge, and the other two Buick occupants to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment of their injuries. First responders were on the scene for around an hour.