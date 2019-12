John A. Hammond, 1944-2019 “Celebration of Life” Please join us Monday, December 23, 2019, 6 p.m. at Willowes Bar & Grill, 2010 State Rd. A, Linn Creek, MO. John is survived by his wife Susan. Son John, daughters Kecia and Ashley. He has 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. A sister, Connie Robertson from Riverton, IL. John joined the angels Monday, November 25, 2019.