Recently, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested area residents on charges of DWI - persistent offender and failure to register.

Randy J. Lloyd, 62, Independence, was arrested at 8:33 a.m., on Dec. 22 in Livingston County for alleged failure to register, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance - synthetic narcotic, Class D felony. He was later released form the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

At 11:59 p.m., on Dec. 21, a trooper in Linn County arrested Joseph R. Walker, 27, Marceline, for alleged felony DWI - persistent offender and driving while suspended. He was released from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, according to the online report.