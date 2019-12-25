Kansas City officers, charged by an erratic driver on Monday night, drew their weapons and fired, finally stopping him in his tracks.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m., they spotted a car weaving in and out of westbound lanes near Independence and Prospect avenues.

They followed with lights flashing. But the car didn't stop, and instead drove over the center line toward head-on traffic. Police pursued as the car headed east down Independence Avenue into an industrial area.

According to police, the driver then turned his vehicle and attempted to drive toward the officers in a narrow alley.

The officers drew their weapons and fired at the oncoming car. The driver, an adult male in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital with minor lacerations from glass. He seemed to be impaired.

He is now in custody and is expected to be charged with traffic and narcotics-related violations. The officers were unharmed, police said.