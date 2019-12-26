Police said they have a person in custody in connection with law enforcement’s investigation into a shooting on Christmas that left one man shot in the head in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the 24000 block of Rolling Hills Road Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found one male shot in the head who was transported by helicopter to a level one trauma center.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said in a release on Wednesday that the male's condition was unknown and a person of interest has been taken into custody at the Pulaski County Jail.

The sheriff’s department said charges are expected to be filed and the incident is believed to have been isolated.

Names haven’t been released since the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff's department said.