Ronald Romdalvik, 77, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of New York passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice.

Ronald Romdalvik, 77, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of New York passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice. Funeral Services for Ronald will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Reuben Schnaidt officiating. Music will be provided by Jim Vilandre. Ronald Lee Romdalvik, son of Harold and Ragna (Hersel) Romdalvik was born on July 1, 1942, at Mercy Hospital, Devils Lake. He grew up in the Lake Region and graduated from Hampden High School. While going to school, Ronald also was a Star Route Mail Carrier. He later was employed at the Soper Brothers Exxon Station in Devils Lake. In the mid 1980’s, Ronald moved to Long Island, NY, where he worked as a foreman and engineer at Weld Built Body Company in Wyandanch, NY, for over 30 years. He had great vision for design and ingenuity in developing new products for the company. Ronald “Pops” was a member of the Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Company, Wyandanch Long Island, NY, for over 20 years. He was loved by everyone in the Fire Company and was the “Chief” Cook. He was the recipient of a Certificate of Appreciation from the Devils Lake Rural Fire Department on Sept. 26, 2003, for his assistance in procuring some very needed equipment from the New York Fire Department for Devils Lake. In 2009, Ronald retired and moved back to Devils Lake to be closer to family. Ronald loved to golf, was an avid reader, especially of American History and loved to cook. He was all about family, family get-togethers, special family events and treasuring every moment family stopped to visit. Ronald is already missed by his friends and family who meant the world to him, with a smile that could light up the room. Always such a jokester who loved to make you laugh. Ronald had recently become a member of the Commander’s Club, which are the top supporters of American Veterans and they continue to ensure that our nation’s heroes will not be forgotten in their time of need. Ronald’s loving family include; his sister, Ruth Swanson, Devils Lake; and brother, Leland (Arlene) Romdalvik of Bradenton, Florida; many beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families also survive. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Harold and Ragna; sisters, Donna Vilandre, Lois Romdalvik, and Lorna Romdalvik; brothers, his twin - Russell, and Jim, Harold Jr., Gary and Marvin Romdalvik; brothers-in-law, Leo Swanson, Richard Vilandre and Jack Vilandre; nieces, Gale Vilandre, Shirley Olivas; and nephew, Gordy Vilandre.