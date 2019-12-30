AB Plasma is at less than optimum levels - donors encouraged to give now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's provider of blood and plasma products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of type AB plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.

Community members can help by giving blood at CBCO’s blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in First Baptist Church located at 201 N. MacArthur Ave. in Salem. And by giving blood at CBCO’s blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 in Salem High School at 1400 W. Third St.

At all CBCO blood drives during January, participants will receive a long-sleeved shirt just in time for colder weather.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.