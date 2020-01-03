Auditions will be held from 4 – 6: p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe, for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) performance of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, a program sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grades may audition. Students must present a signed audition permission slips to the audition on Jan. 6.

The Missoula directors will select 50-60 local and area students to present the production at 3 and 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan.11 at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and stage makeup. There is no cost to the students.

MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 – 8:30 p.m., each day with a 30-minute break for a snack or “sack lunch.” Those auditioning need to bring a sack lunch or snack with them, in case they are selected, as there will be a rehearsal immediately after auditions.

Those auditioning need to have a clear schedule for the week of January 6-11, and if selected for the cast, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role.

The Missoula Children’s Theater residency has been made possible with funding from the Roger A. Browning Foundation and from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. For more information, contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at arts@chillicothemo.com or phone 660-646-1173.

Tickets for the Saturday performance are $6 for adults and $3 for students; Arts Council members are free with their season pass.