Have you ever shipped something?

Did the system you chose to ship the item deliver it in a timely manner?

For years, I shipped gifts to my Pennsylvania parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Today, four of my seven children and 17 of my nineteen grandchildren children live long distance. Shipping is a serious business to me.

Let me get down to the subject at hand.

On Nov. 20, I boxed up a few birthday and Christmas gifts for the Idaho kids. I gave the selected shipper sufficient time to get the gifts to Idaho.

Gifts are my love language.

Back to Idaho, the box was shipped by FedEx and did not arrive within the specified time, three to five days.

Over the years, I have shipped by every possible manner. I used to choose USPS, but their prices went up.

So, I settled on FedEx.

Until Nov. 20, when I sent my granddaughter Brooke’s birthday gifts, with some family Christmas gifts, to Idaho.

The 22-inch-by-22-inch-by-17-inch box never arrived.

The box was AWOL.

I grew from disappointed to frustrated to angry.

I shop all year for family, buying most everything on clearance. I lay out a spreadsheet, with the favorites, the gift budget and the shipping cost.

Back to FedEx. When the box did not arrive in Idaho, I checked online tracking and it read, “Box has not been scanned. When it is scanned, it will be shipped.”

This online note was two weeks after the box was loaded onto the FedEx truck. Phooey.

I began with my Facebook friends, asking if they knew anyone who worked for FedEx. I’m not shy.

At the same time, I called FedEx, and after making four customer service phone calls, which landed in India, I gave up.

The agents’ accents were so strong that I could not understand them. Plus, they didn’t know where Missouri or Idaho were. They also did not grasp, “May I speak to your supervisor?”

Well, push came to shove so I sat outside of the local shipping facility to catch the FedEx pick-up man. I did catch him, and he directed me to go to the FedEx warehouse.

The next morning, I crossed the Missouri River and drove west on 210 and arrived at the main FedEx warehouse.

Has anyone done this? The humongous FedEx warehouse has a very small office for the public inquiries. It has a sofa, two chairs and a phone. You don’t really meet or speak to anyone in person.

Gosh, this story could go on forever. The final answer is ... no one found Brooke’s gift box. In fact, every contact, over 20 FedEx agents (I have their names), promised to call me back, and none of them did.

The last I heard was, after 10 days, lost boxes are shipped to Columbus Ohio.

I have never seen such a mess in my life. Please, FedEx, help me.

While writing this column, I have been in Pennsylvania, visiting my sisters. After I left Missouri, my assistant shipped me a gait belt, which I needed. She shipped the box, via USPS, and the box never arrived.

So, I tracked the package and it read “was delivered on Saturday, January 11th at 11 am.”

I phoned USPS customer service. They called me right back. They asked for my permission to give my contact information to the local post office.

In less than two hours, I heard from Lisa, the local dispatcher. She contacted my sister’s postman, to ask him where he delivered the package. The postman had delivered the package to house number 686 instead of 636. The postman was headed out to retrieve the package.

Whew, that was 36 hours and they were moving on correcting their error.

Well, what should I do with FedEx?

Should I buy Brooke another birthday gift, visit the FedEx Warehouse in north Kansas City, drive to FedEx in Ohio, call India, stalk the original shipping facility, post on Facebook, or write a column . . .

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.