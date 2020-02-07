The victim in a homicide that took place on Goff Ridge Road in McDonald county early Thursday has been identified as Christian Zigmunt, Bella Vista, Arkansas.

25-year old Henry David William Bridgeford, Noel, MO is in custody and has been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and felonious restraint.

According to a press release issued by the McDonald County Sheriff's office, Zigmunt was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with friends. Bridgeford is alleged to have shot and killed Zigmunt, then forced others in the vehicle to continue driving. Zigmunt's body was dumped on Bear Hollow Road.

The suspect was arrested at his residence and is being held without bond. No motive is known at this time and the investigation is continuing.