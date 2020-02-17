FERGUSON — A manhunt continued Sunday night after an off-duty police officer who was working a second job as a Walmart security guard was shot in Ferguson, Missouri, authorities said.

An off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot about 7:15 p.m. Sunday and transported to a hospital where he was in stable condition, Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the officer was working as a security guard at the Walmart when he spotted a shoplifter. Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the officer. The officer did not fire his weapon.

Armstrong said the suspect fled and remained on the loose.

"We believe he probably got into a car. Right now his whereabouts are unknown," St. Louis County Police Sergeant Ben Granda said. "We've got a large amount of our resources out here searching for this individual now."

Granda said the officer was shot in "the arm and possibly once or twice in the torso also. We're very thankful he was wearing a vest tonight."

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation, which also includes the Metro Air Support Unit, canine unit and patrol officers.. No further information was immediately available.

The officer is 35-years-old and has two and a half years of service., police said.