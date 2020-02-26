Rolla Public Schools Board of Education recognized one of the district’s students who will speak with speak with the Missouri Congressional Delegation about strengthening the national endowment for the arts and other groups.

The board recognized Shawna Harris who was selected by the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education to attend the National Arts Advocacy Day at the nation’s capitol in March.

Harris wrote a short essay about the importance of arts education in schools and will speak with the congressional delegation March 30 to March 31.