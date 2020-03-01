A Republican state lawmaker is seeking to end conservation department funding for its popular Share the Harvest program.

Rep. Robert Ross, who represents House District 142 which includes Houston, Cabool and portions of Fort Leonard Wood, proposed an amendment to the conservation department's budget that strips all MDC funding for Share the Harvest, along with reward money for Operation Game Thief for reporting poachers.

Share the Harvest has been in place for decades and lets deer hunters share some of the meat from their deer with needy Missouri residents. During the latest deer seasons, the Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters donated 348,535 pounds of venison to the Share the Harvest program.

MDC provides $150,000 annually to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, which in turn reimburses some 100 participating meat processors for handling and wrapping donated deer meat. Numerous other outdoors-related businesses also contribute money to the Share the Harvest program.

Aaron Jeffries, MDC's deputy director of outreach and policy, said Ross "zeroed out" all the Share the Harvest money from MDC's budget, along with $7,200 for Operation Game Thief, which encourages people to report poaching and game violations.

He said the Operation Game Thief funds are used to reward people who turn in poachers.

“MDC has partnered for years with CFM to provide funding for both programs, but especially the Share the Harvest program that provides food banks across the state with a high-protein meal for families in need," Jeffries said.

CFM executive director Tyler Schwartze said his organization is the pass-through entity that sends MDC money to deer meat processors participating in the Share the Harvest program.

Ross, a Texas County Republican, did not respond to email or phone requests to explain why he wants to remove Share the Harvest and Operation Game Thief funding from MDC's budget.

The donated deer meat goes to local food banks and food pantries around the state. According to MDC, since the program began in 1992, it has provided more than 4.3 million pounds of venison to help feed needy Missourians.