The United States went from 13 British colonies to 13 American states following the Revolutionary War. The rules for admitting additional states into the Union were written in the Articles of Confederation and later, in the Constitution. By the end of 1819, there were 22 states.

Missouri’s first attempt toward statehood began in 1818, but the request wasn’t recognized by Congress. It wasn’t until March 1820, that Missouri’s official journey began.

An Act of Admission: “An act to authorize the people of the Missouri Territory to form a constitution and state government, and for the admission of such state into the union on an equal footing with the original states, and to prohibit slavery in certain territories.” *This was signed on March 6, 1820 and eight sections followed.

Members of a convention were elected to form a constitution and state government. The delegates met in St. Louis on June 12, 1820, at a house owned by William Bennett which was probably later known as the City Hotel. An ordinance was passed and signed on July 19, 1820. A constitution was written and ratified, and the State of Missouri was established.

“Under this constitution, in August 1820, the people held a general election, at which state and county officers were chosen and the state government organized. From this cause the records of the state date the admission of Missouri into the Union from August 1820. A resolution was introduced in Congress for the unconditional admission of the state into the Union, as had been the uniform course in relation to other new states.” *

But Congress defeated the resolution. The fourth clause of the twenty-sixty section of the third article of the constitution that Missouri submitted to Congress was rewritten by the “Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, in Congress assembled” and approved by them on March 2, 1821. After nearly a year from the time Missouri delegates passed their constitution, the citizens, under protest, passed the new resolution on June 27, 1821, for admitting the state on a certain condition. It should be noted that this “certain condition” had to do with slavery. Missouri was the only state that wasn’t admitted to the Union under the same rules that every other state was admitted.

Missouri’s statehood was signed into law by President James Monroe on Aug. 10, 1821.

*For more details, see the Constitution, State of Missouri, Revised December 2008

Elizabeth Davis was born and raised in Cooper County, Missouri, and has written HISTORICALLY YOURS for the Boonville Daily News since April 2008. She has covered the War Between the States, U.S. history, and Cooper County history. In celebration of Missouri’s upcoming Bicentennial, she syndicated her column statewide in September 2018 and encourages readers all over the Show Me State to submit topic suggestions for future columns to HistoricallyYours.davis@gmail.com.