Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, plans to visit Columbia on Monday to rally supporters before Tuesday’s primary.

Biden is scheduled for a 4 p.m. stop at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St. as part of a swing through the state that includes two stops in Kansas City and one in St. Louis after the Columbia event.

The public is welcome at all events but the campaign is asking anyone who plans to attend to register.

Joe Biden’s last major rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, will hold a rally in downtown St. Louis, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Stifel Theatre. The Sanders rally is also open to the public but the campaign is asking anyone who plans to attend to register.

Missouri is one of six states that will hold its presidential primary on Tuesday. Democrats will allocate 68 national convention delegates based on the results, with 44 awarded by congressional district and 24 based on the statewide vote.

An Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll, taken after Biden’s landslide victory in South Carolina and domination of the delegate race last Tuesday as 14 states and other constituencies voted, shows Biden and Sanders in a statistical dead heat. Biden held a 48-44 advantage in the poll of 425 likely primary voters, which is within the margin of error.

The poll showed Sanders was drawing strong support from Democratic voters under 50, taking 66 percent, while voters above that age favored Biden, with 70 percent supporting the former vice president. Regionally, St. Louis was the strongest area for Biden, leading Sanders with 63 percent, and the central part of the state, where Biden was selected by 49 percent of those polled.

Sanders is finding strength in southern parts of the state and the two are statistically tied in the Kansas City area.

In 2016, Sanders narrowly missed a victory in Missouri, losing by fewer than 1,300 votes statewide. He easily won Boone County and supporters from that race have remained organized. Sanders also sent paid staff to Boone County soon after the Nevada caucuses.