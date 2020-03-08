The Rotary Club of Independence has selected two seniors at William Chrisman High School as students of the month.

• Emily Magel is a recipient of the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence. She is also a KC Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society. She has served as the sophomore class president and is currently the vice president of the student body, serving on the student council executive board.

Emily is also the editor of the yearbook and is a part of the President’s Club at William Chrisman.

Outside of school, Emily volunteers for her church and is active in her church youth group.

After graduation, Emily plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to pursue a degree in early education. She hopes to be a kindergarten teacher.

Emily is the daughter of Pamela Kilgore and Jeffrey Magel.

• Elijah Middleton is a member of the French National Honor Society, the Thespians’ Society, the ACE Club, and the Blue and Gold Choir at Chrisman. He has appeared in multiple plays including “The Music Man,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Godspell,” and “Sherlock Holmes.”

Elijah sings and plays the guitar, the bass, drums, and piano. He writes, records, produces and distributes his own music.

Elijah is employed at Red Lobster.

Elijah plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to study music. He hopes to become a professional musician.

Elijah is the son of Davina Middleton.