Adair, Monroe, Shelby, Macon Counties Have Roads Closed

According to MoDOT, the following roads were closed this morning due to flash flooding:

Route A in Monroe County at Crooked Creek; and Route DD in Shelby County at Otter Creek.

The roads below were closed yesterday due to flash flooding:

Route HH in Macon County; Route E in Adair County; Route PP in Macon County; Route DD in Macon County; Route A in Monroe County; and Route DD in Shelby County.

Please do not drive through flooded, barricaded roads. If a road is flooded, please report it to MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636.