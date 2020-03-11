The Local VFW Service Officer, Tony McCollum, will be on Marceline to offer help and discuss benefits with area veterans from 5- 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, at the Marceline VFW Post #1471.

The Local VFW Service Officer, Tony McCollum, will be on Marceline to offer help and discuss benefits with area veterans from 5- 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, at the Marceline VFW Post #1471.

Commander John Krumpelman encourages all Veterans who may have any questions or who may have problems applying for VA benefits to come by and visit. The VA may compensate veterans for injuries sustained during military service. Other benefits include non-service

connected pensions for low income/wartime veterans. Most common claims are hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing or constant noise of the ears) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

You do not have to be a member of any Veteran’s organization to apply for veteran’s benefits. These and any other claims can be discussed with the VFW Service Officer. Please bring your DD214 and come in and visit us at 105 S Main Street USA and check on your benefits.