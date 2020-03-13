Halting in-person classwork is a way to help prevent the coronavirus from taking hold among students, University of Missouri President Mun Choi said Friday evening.

The University of Missouri System will convert all its coursework to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester to control the spread of coronavirus while keeping libraries, research centers and offices open.

Dormitories and dining halls will also remain open.

Choi, in a telephone interview, said the residence halls and dining areas must be kept open for students who cannot or do not wish to return home.

"We do expect that many of our students will be traveling back home but we are keeping the doors open because there may be students who do not have another place to go to," Choi said. "We have a number of international students, for example."

The last time the University of Missouri stopped holding classes due to a worldwide pandemic was on Oct. 7, 1918, when the flu epidemic had stricken 70 students. The campus was closed and put under quarantine, with pickets posted to keep out visitors.

Missouri has four coronavirus cases, one from St. Louis County that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, and three "presumptive postive" tests that remain to be confirmed.

One of those three is in Greene County and another is in St. Louis County. The residence of the final presumptive positive has not been given.

No students on any of the four campuses, and no faculty or staff, have tested positive for coronavirus, Choi said.

One important aspect of controlling the coronavirus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization is to stay out of crowds and avoid personal contact such as shaking hands.

That is why most major sporting leagues, both professional and collegiate, have canceled competition, or are at least holding matches without spectators.

Ending in-person classes is a way to cut down on that type of contact, Choi said.

"We also will be able to instruct our students on social distancing," Choi said. "That is why we decided that canceling the in-classroom teaching was an effective means of reducing contact among a large group of individuals."

In a message to faculty, staff and students signed by Choi and the chancellors, the leadership of the university wrote it was "taking this action with an abundance of caution for the health of students, faculty, staff and visitors."

The campuses began transitioning to online work this week, beginning with the Columbia campus, which canceled classes on Thursday and Friday. The campus originally intended to conduct classes online next week, then return to normal operations on March 30 when students are set to return from spring break.

"There are many aspects of this plan that will continue to require ongoing extraordinary efforts from our university community, as well as our students and their families," Choi and the chancellors wrote. "Our universities will be communicating regularly as we work to ensure teaching, research and health care operations continue throughout the UM System."

The announcements Friday by President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency, and Gov. Mike Parson, who declared a state emergency, prompted the change, the message stated.

"Universities will remain open and operational, including libraries, residence halls and dining halls to ensure students can continue their education from wherever best suits their individual needs," the statement reads. "Recreation centers and complexes on all four campuses will be closed. Plans for final exams and commencements will be communicated as decisions are made. As previously shared, supervisors should continue to plan for remote work options should they become necessary."

No students are known to have contracted the virus and no one in Columbia is known to have tested positive.

"We recognize this is an unprecedented, challenging time," Choi said in a news release. "I’m extremely appreciative of the hard work of our four chancellors and their faculty and staff over the last several weeks."

Spring break for the four campuses is one week away.

COVID-19 emerged in China late last year and has since spread worldwide. The WHO declared it to be a pandemic earlier this week.

Worldwide, the official count of those who have become ill is 145,000, with approximately 5,400 deaths. Most patients have mild or moderate symptoms such as a fever or cold, but severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

In the United States, the number of cases is about 2,200 with 50 deaths, including one Kansas, attributed to COVID-19.

When Parson declared the state emergency, he said that the 94 people have been tested and that only four had been found to be "presumptive positive" the term being used for a test that has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. While Parson has revealed some details about the first two cases – one was a woman from St. Louis County who had returned from Italy and the other a person of unidentified sex in Greene County who had visited Austria – no other information except the positive result has been reported.

The number tested is believed to include MU faculty and students who attended the National Institute for Computer Assisted Reporting conference in New Orleans. One attendee, not from MU, is known to have tested positive. Mark Horvit, an associate professor at the School of Journalism who had contact with the attendee, said he has been told his test was negative and that, if infected, he would be showing symptoms.

Horvit and the others who attended the conference have been in isolation since they learned of the possible contact.

Several other higher education institutions in the region had already announced plans to move coursework online, including Columbia and Stephens colleges in Columbia, Central Methodist University in Fayette, William Woods University and Westminster College in Fulton and Moberly Area Community College.

Parson, announcing his emergency declaration, said he would leave it to each institution and public school district to take the actions believed necessary to control the disease.

Columbia Public Schools, which also starts spring break on March 23, has said it intends to continue classes as usual.

Some states, including Illinois, have ordered schools to close.