Columbia Public Schools will close to prevent the spread of coronavirus and administrators will work Monday to determine how that should be done, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman wrote Sunday night.

The decision means Columbia joins the Harrisburg School District as the only Boone County district that has definite plans to suspend classes. Some other districts, including Kirksville R-1 and Neosho schools, had already announced plans to close.

In a tweeted response to a Rock Bridge High School student, Stiepleman stated that it was time for schools to close.

"We’ll have an announcement to parents and staff tomorrow," Stiepleman wrote. "I agree we’ll need to close. We’re working to make sure we do it right."

The decisions from Columbia and Harrisburg came soon after Gov. Mike Parson said Sunday that his administration is strongly encouraging the cancellation or suspension of public events with more than 50 people following federal health officials' recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control made that recommendation Sunday in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S., as tracked by Johns Hopkins University, increased by 822 in a 16-hour period on Sunday, with 3,774 confirmed infections by 10 p.m.

There have been 69 deaths blamed on COVID-19 in the U.S.

There were nearly 170,000 cases worldwide on Sunday evening, with deaths worldwide more than 6,500.

Columbia schools had stated on Friday that classes would be in session Monday and that administrators would re-evaluate the situation each day.

A one-week spring break for Columbia students was scheduled to begin when classes released Friday.

Stiepleman wrote his tweet a few hours after Harrisburg School District joined a growing list of districts around the state that are closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

In a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page, the district announced that classes would not be held Monday and schools would be closed through March 30.

The district’s spring break was scheduled for March 24 to March 27.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we did not take lightly," Superintendent Steve Combs wrote in a letter to parents. "However, the safety of our students, staff, and community members must be our No. 1 priority. Therefore, we believe it is in the district’s best interest for school to remain closed for the next two weeks."

Because large events can fuel the spread of the disease, the CDC said gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed throughout the country for the next eight weeks, until May 10. It added that, at any event, proper precautions should be taken, including making sure people are washing their hands and not getting too close.

But in a sign of the difficulty of striking the right balance, the statement from the CDC also said the recommendation does not apply to "the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses."

That hasn’t stopped schools in Missouri from shutting their doors with five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The University of Missouri, in its shift to remote classes for the rest of the spring 2020 semester, said in an email from Chancellor Alexander Cartwright to students Sunday night that in the coming week, "we will not penalize students for missed connections, assignments, tests or quizzes."

The closure, an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19, accompanies a standstill for the school’s athletic department. MU’s residence and dining halls remain open.

Parson, in a statement released Sunday, asked "that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus.

"We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session."

Columbia Public Schools stated Friday that school will be in session Monday and no new statements have been issued since the CDC recommendation was released.

The Boonville School District stated in a tweet Sunday night that it would hold classes Monday and that further information would be posted on social media accounts and announced through the media.

Around the state, some school districts are extending spring break or starting it early. In Neosho, Superintendent Jim Cummings notified parents late Saturday that schools would be out in the coming week, promising to find a way to provide meals and that more information would be coming.

The district understands the inconvenience, it stated on Facebook.

"On that note, we feel it's our responsibility to reiterate that the purpose for this school closing is to aid in keeping our community healthy through recommended social distancing," the district stated.

Kirksville R-III Schools followed suit Sunday night, announcing classes would be halted for two weeks, "although an extension of that time may also be necessary if the pandemic risks do not diminish," the district stated in a Facebook post.

Kansas City and St. Louis area officials said they were banning events with over 50 people for eight weeks. St. Louis area leaders also recommended that all K-12 schools close at least by Wednesday until further notice.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet that officials from the city of St. Louis, St. Louis and St. Charles counties, and St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois are considering whether to require the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, and expect to make a decision soon.

Parson said in a news release that his recommendations included exceptions for "educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations."

The state Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday announced the state's fifth case of COVID-19, an individual in Greene County who tested positive after traveling.

Officials said earlier Saturday that the state's fourth case was a person from western Missouri's Henry County. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.

The state said two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County and one additional case in Greene County.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press and the Neosho Daily News contributed to this report.

Check back later for more on this developing story