JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials confirmed late Saturday that a fifth person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said the latest case involves a patient in Greene County and is travel-related. Officials are working is anyone who'd come in close contact with the patient was exposed to the disease.

The announcement came hours after state officials released new details about the fourth COVID-19 case in Missouri.

The health agency said in a news release earlier Saturday that a person from western Missouri's Henry County is one of two cases announced Friday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.

In a Mercy Hospital building parking lot in Chesterfield, near St. Louis, masked and gowned medical staffers worked in a steady rain to take nasal swabs of people who lined up at a drive-thru testing site.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.