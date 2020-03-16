Hamilton edged out Landers, Wyoming, to advance into the second round of competition in the Strongest Town Competition. Strong Towns is a national media organization whose mission is to advocate for a model of development that allows America’s cities, towns and neighborhoods to grow financially strong and resilient, according to a press release.

Hamilton was selected for the Sweet Sixteen competition by a panel of judges from over 1,000 nominations from around the world. Winners are determined by a weighted vote of Strong Town Members and the general public. Anyone with an email address may vote in the competition.

To vote for Hamilton in the second round, log on to the Strong Town website at www.strongtowns.org. Click on the Strongest Town link and follow the directions on how to vote.

Hamilton is the smallest town in the competition and the only Missouri community chosen. Hamilton’s round two competition is Athens, Ohio, with a population of 22,089. Voting in round two commences on runs through Thursday, March 19.

Those interested can vote once a day.