According to recent online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers have recently responded to a one-vehicle accident that left the driver with minor injuries, troopers also arrested several area residents, including a 17-year-old for felony assault.

At 2:31 a.m., on March 16 troopers in Gentry County arrested Heber S. Aguilar, 17, Milan, for alleged felony 2nd-degree assault. He was taken to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ) for a 24-hour hold.

Troopers also arrested 46-year-old Thomas J. Holder, Hamilton, at 9:11 a.m., on March 15 in Clinton County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and released after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.

At 7:15 a.m., on March 14 troopers responded to an accident on Route E in Sullivan County, six miles east of Harris where Jamie L. Clark, 26, Milan, was driving a 2015 Chevy Tax that went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, she was wearing a seatbelt.

Angelle M. Ziegler, 21, Milan, was arrested at 10:49 p.m., on March 13 in Daviess County for alleged DWI drugs and exceeding the posted speed limit. Zeigler was released after a 12-hour hold at DDRJ, according to the report.