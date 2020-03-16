The cause of a Saturday kitchen was due to apparent unattended cooking, according to a Mexico Department of Public Safety news release. There were no reported injuries.

The department responded at about 12:08 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Breckenridge in reference to the fire. Personnel saw flame coming from the back of the house in the kitchen area, according to the release.

The fire was contained and extinguished to that area, with the kitchen suffering significant fire damage and the rest of the home suffering heat and smoke damage.