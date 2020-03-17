Due to the Coronavirus Crisis, the License Office will be open with the following restrictions:

Only one person may come into the office to conduct your business. Do not bring friends or family members in. Bring your own pens. No children of any age are to be brought into the office.

Stay home:

If you have been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; Have been asked to self-quarantine; If you have travelled internationally; Have been on a cruise in the last 14 days; Have a fever; Have a cough; Are experiencing fatigue; or Are experiencing shortness of breath

Any License Office staff has the right to ask you to leave if any of the above conditions is it not met.

We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve you and we are asking for your considerate support so that we may continue to be open during this tense time. We will operate in accordance with national, state and CDC mandates as they are announced.